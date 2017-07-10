Lift Wellness Center to host member appreciation event

JACKSON, Tenn. –Do the hula and enjoy a tasty meal at a festive event.

Friday, July 14, the Lift Wellness Center in downtown Jackson will host a member appreciation luau.

That’ll run from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The center will hold giveaways every hour.

You must come in to register, but you don’t have to be present to win.

A member potluck will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lifeline Blood Services will also host a blood drive at the event from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.