Local therapy, health groups hold outreach event at Farmers Market

JACKSON, Tenn. — Visitors learned more about their health Monday from Pathways Behavioral Health Services along with representatives from several local groups and organizations.

The outreach event at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson was funded by a state grant designed to get the word out about events like this.

“Part of the grant is to involve the community and to reach children ages 12 to 24,” therapist Christina Youmans said. “We also teamed up with our children case management program.”

Visitors at the first-ever event got to visit several booths including a DUI simulator.