Master Gardeners to host Spring Celebration and Plant Sale

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jazz up your garden this summer with new plants.

Thursday, July 13, Madison County Master Gardeners will host a Summer Celebration and Plant Sale.

That’ll run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the West Tennessee Research and Education Center here in Jackson.

Garden talks and seminars start at 10:00 a.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and is free for kids 17 and under.