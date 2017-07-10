Mugshots : Madison County : 7/07/17 – 7/10/17 July 10, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/42Jasmine Wheeler Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42Zachary James Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Adam Burks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Tiara Rogers DUI, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Andrea Zeto Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Anita Perry Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42April Wilson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42Arthur Lee Bess Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Bredell Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Carlton Hendrix Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42China Collier Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42Curtis Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Derrick Hill Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Desmond McCorkle Aggravated domestic assault, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42Devundre Anderson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42Donald Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42Elliott Bonds Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Felipe Bobbitt DUI, evading arrest, failure to comply, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent law, schedule VI drug violations, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Henry Johnson DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42Jack Weaver Public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42James Vires DUI, open container law, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42Jarett Wilson Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42John Hummons DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42Jose Arrellin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Justin Grantham Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Keon Donald Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Kisha Brown Attempt to obtain drugs by fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42Marcolm Watson Schedule VI drug violations, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Marsha Gibbs Failure to comply, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Nasir Al-Halah Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Noel Munoz DUI, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Rafiera Vales Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Rodriquez Murphy Simple possession/casual exchange, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Rondarriaus Johnson Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Ryan Gross Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Stacie Cole Theft under $500, criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, schedule IV drug violations, smoking paraphernalia multiple violations Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Stacy Graper Public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Stephen Earl Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Sydney Watkins Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule I, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Tammy Western Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Tramaine Croom Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42William Caldwell Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/10/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore