Mugshots : Madison County : 7/07/17 – 7/10/17

1/42 Jasmine Wheeler Criminal trespass

2/42 Zachary James Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/42 Adam Burks Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/42 Tiara Rogers DUI, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law, open container law



5/42 Andrea Zeto Shoplifting

6/42 Anita Perry Aggravated assault

7/42 April Wilson Violation of probation

8/42 Arthur Lee Bess Failure to appear



9/42 Bredell Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/42 Carlton Hendrix Violation of community corrections

11/42 China Collier Simple domestic assault

12/42 Curtis Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/42 Derrick Hill Failure to appear

14/42 Desmond McCorkle Aggravated domestic assault, assault

15/42 Devundre Anderson Aggravated domestic assault

16/42 Donald Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/42 Elliott Bonds Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon

18/42 Felipe Bobbitt DUI, evading arrest, failure to comply, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent law, schedule VI drug violations, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/42 Henry Johnson DUI

20/42 Jack Weaver Public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/42 James Vires DUI, open container law, simple possession/casual exchange

22/42 Jarett Wilson Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

23/42 John Hummons DUI, violation of implied consent law

24/42 Jose Arrellin Simple domestic assault



25/42 Justin Grantham Failure to appear

26/42 Keon Donald Simple domestic assault

27/42 Kisha Brown Attempt to obtain drugs by fraud

28/42 Marcolm Watson Schedule VI drug violations, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/42 Marsha Gibbs Failure to comply, unlawful drug paraphernalia

30/42 Nasir Al-Halah Failure to comply

31/42 Noel Munoz DUI, driving while unlicensed

32/42 Rafiera Vales Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license



33/42 Rodriquez Murphy Simple possession/casual exchange, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/42 Rondarriaus Johnson Simple possession/casual exchange

35/42 Ryan Gross Violation of community corrections

36/42 Stacie Cole Theft under $500, criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, schedule IV drug violations, smoking paraphernalia multiple violations



37/42 Stacy Graper Public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia

38/42 Stephen Earl Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/42 Sydney Watkins Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule I, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

40/42 Tammy Western Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/42 Tramaine Croom Violation of community corrections

42/42 William Caldwell Violation of conditions of community supervision





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/10/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.