School board members approve city/county sales tax agreement

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board voted unanimously to approve an agreement between the city and county to split a portion of the city’s sales tax revenue that previously went to the school system.

Board members made the decision during a special called board meeting to vote on the sales tax agreement.

According to the agreement, the city and county will evenly split the revenues the city receives from its share of a 1.25 percent local option sales tax for the next 10 years.

The city had previously given that portion of sales tax revenue to the school system. The money amounts to around $12 million annually.

