Summertime means bicycle safety is in season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The nice weather is here, and the first thing you might want to do is to hop on your bicycle and catch some fresh air!

Before you head out though, there are a few things you should do to keep yourself safe on the road.

First and foremost, you want to have a helmet. Protecting your head is the most important protection you can wear.

According to the owner of Bicycle City in north Jackson, wearing bright colors and having reflectors on your bicycle can improve visibility for others.

A new more recent safety measure you can take is having a body camera. It can sometimes mean the difference between whether or not a hit-and-run incident is reported.