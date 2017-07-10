Sunflowers on display to enjoy in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.- Do you love sunflowers? Then here is your opportunity to drive to Henderson County and either pick some or take pictures with your family. Best of all, it is all for free.

The owners of the land along Highway 412 East planted three huge rows of sunflowers for the public. They have been doing it for years to give people the opportunity to take pictures and enjoy the flowers.

You can cut harvest one and take it home with you. The owners provide shears to help with the process.