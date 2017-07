WEATHER UPDATE

SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE WILL SHIFT EAST OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS AS AN UPPER RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE BEGINS TO BUILD OVER THE AREA. AS A RESULT, EXPECT RISING HUMIDITY LEVELS TO OCCUR ACROSS THE AREA. THE COMBINATION OF HIGHER HUMIDITY AND HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 90S WILL PRODUCE HEAT INDICES NEAR 105 DEGREES BY THURSDAY.

NO PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT. THEREAFTER, CHANCES FOR MAINLY AFTERNOON AND EVENING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL OCCUR EACH DAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

