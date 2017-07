West Bemis Elementary to host community prayer meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. –Gather with friends and neighbors for a night of prayer.

Campbell Street Church of Christ will host another prayer gathering Wednesday, July 12.

This week’s event will be held at West Bemis Elementary School.

Free food will be served from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and a time of prayer will run from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited.

For more information, call 427-9511.