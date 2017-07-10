Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run back in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a hit-and-run where the victim eventually died was back in court Monday morning.

Natasha Washburn faces charges of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of financial responsibility law.

Washburn is accused of leaving the scene without stopping after running over Ramiza Robertson on April 8 as Robertson walked home from work along Old Hickory Boulevard.

Robertson, 28, died from her injuries on April 27.

Washburn, who is free on $35,000 bond, requested a court-appointed attorney.

The judge denied that request, so Washburn will have to hire an attorney before her Aug. 7 appearance.

Robertson’s family was vocal in court about wanting justice.