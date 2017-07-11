Alamo city board meets, votes to give employees pay raises

ALAMO, Tenn.-The Alamo City Board met Tuesday night to discuss several issues on their agenda.

Leaders agreed to an across the board pay raise for all city employees. There will be a 50 cent pay raise for full-time employees and a 25 cent raise for part time which will be effective immediately.

Also next year, the city will start a merit pay system, which means the employees that do a better job will get better pay raises.

“The people who deserve more raise, who do a better job, work harder, they’ll get a little more of a raise than those who might not work quite so hard,” said Alamo Mayor John Emison.

Leaders said the merit pay system will not go into effect until the next fiscal year. The board also passed the first reading of retail stores selling beer on Sundays, after noon and restaurants selling beer for onsite consumption.