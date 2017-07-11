Beer Board fines 2 Jackson businesses for underage sales

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Beer Board punishes two local businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors.

Tuesday, the board ordered Neighborhood Grocery Inc. DBA Bowling Express Mart on Bowling Drive to pay a $1,500 fine. The board also ordered Gold Line on the Highway 45 Bypass to pay a $2,500 fine because this is their second offense.

Both businesses must pay the fines within 10 days or receive a 30-day suspension. “We do periodic tests to see if the businesses and the clerks are following the law,” Jackson City Attorney Lewis Cobb said. “If you don’t, there is consequences.”

Each vote during Tuesday’s beer board meeting was unanimous.