Bolivar’s Trey Lowe commits to West Virginia University

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar’s Trey Lowe announced his commitment to West Virginia University Tuesday afternoon. The 6’3 quarterback is listed as the number 23rd ranked dual threat QB in the nation. In his junior campaign, Lowe threw for more than 1,600 yards with 17 touchdowns and six more on the ground.

He chose the Mountaineers over schools such as Memphis, Illinois, Arkansas State and North Carolina.

Lowe will enroll early following the first semester of high school, and he plans to major in computer engineering and architectural engineering.