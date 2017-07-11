Defense asks for change of venue in Holly Bobo case

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Hundreds of pages of court documents provide new insight into the case against Zach Adams, one of the men charged with raping and killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

Adams’ attorney does not want evidence from an Arminius model HW5, 32 S&W Long Revolver introduced at trial, according to court documents. The prosecution called the gun a “critical piece of evidence,” according to court documents. Judge Creed McGinley delayed the trial until Sept. 11 after the defense asked for testing on the gun.

Adams’ attorney also motioned for another change of venue. According to court documents, the defense claimed more than 97 percent of qualified jurors have heard or discussed the case, over half have participated in conversations about it with family or friends, and more than a third have received or seen information from flyers, postcards or posters distributed by the Bobo family or support groups.

According to court documents, it is unclear if the state will call Adams’ brother, John “Dylan” Adams, as a witness. Dylan reportedly incriminated himself and Zach, according to court documents. The state said Jason Autry, one of the other men originally charged in Bobo’s death and disappearance, will testify, according to court documents. Autry has been granted immunity in the case, according to court documents.

The defense also filed a motion requesting witnesses not refer to the discovery of Bobo’s remains as “divine intervention.”

According to court documents, the defense also requested witnesses not be allowed to testify about alleged video showing Adams assaulting Bobo if the witness has no personal knowledge of the video and cannot produce an original copy of the recording.

Zach Adams is now scheduled to go to trial Sept. 11.