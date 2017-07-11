Gary’s Goodbye: Check out those dance moves

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Gary Pickens’ last week at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. Every morning this week we will take a minute to share some of our favorite memories.

If you watch Good Morning West Tennessee, you know Gary is an impressive dancer. He has serious moves. On Fridays, Gary does his “Friday Happy Dance.” He also enjoys it when musical guests visit the studio.

It doesn’t matter if it is bluegrass or hip-hop — Gary has moves for all genres. We will definitely miss Gary’s dancing!