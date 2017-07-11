Humboldt police seek suspect in burglary, assault

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police are asking the public for help to find a man they say forced his way into a home last month and assaulted a woman.

Kyle Nance is accused of forcing his way into a home June 20 and assaulting a woman and another person who tried to intervene, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Nance is wanted on charges of aggravated burglary, domestic assault and vandalism, according to the release.

Police describe Nance as a black male with a light complexion standing around five feet 11 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds.

His last known address was in Crockett County.

Anyone with information on Nance’s whereabouts is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322.