Increasingly Humid Later This Week

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Tuesday

Temperatures were reaching the lower to middle 90s across West Tennessee this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Dew points were still in the upper 60s but reaching the middle to upper 70s later this week will make for oppressive humidity soon – especially on Friday! In light of the return to a “tropical” weather pattern, we’ll be watching a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the days ahead as well.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight for the overnight lows. Skies will stay mainly clear, and we’ll have rain-free conditions.

Another hot day is coming tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from the later hours of the morning through the afternoon into the early evening. The chance for rain will only increase in the following days to come. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

