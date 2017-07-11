Jackson City Council discusses ongoing issues

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council voted on several issues Tuesday including the future home of the Dream Center of Jackson and the demolition of the Bemis mill.

Many people gathered at City Hall to hear the council’s answers. First on the agenda was the Dream Center, a nonprofit, faith-based facility for women and children who find themselves in a crisis situation.

Since last November, the center has had donations and volunteers help them while they find a new location. Their original home at the old Regional Hospital building was sold last August.

The proposed new location was donated by Northside Assembly Church, which is estimated to cost $3 million to build. The 5.4 acres will be located along the 50 block of Oil Well Road and Old Humboldt Road, near the Belle Trace and Cottonwood neighborhoods.

Several neighbors who live nearby were in opposition, citing concerns of flooding issues, traffic congestion, crime and property values.

Some council members were opposed including Councilman David Cisco, who is in charge of District 9 where the proposed center is located.

“It’s nothing against the Dream Center. Nothing whatsoever,” Cisco said. “They do a fantastic job. The people were just concerned about their property.”

Council members voted 5-3 in favor of rezoning the property.

“We will be good neighbors,” Dream Center Executive Director Gail Gustafson said. “And they’re going to be so happy that we’re there. You give them six months after we get there, they’re going to be saying, ‘wow, what did we argue about this for?'”

Later in the meeting, council members approved a contract for the demolition of the Bemis mill after numerous delays of deconstruction.

Mayor Jerry Gist said the city will salvage brick debris to put toward a memorial wall project once the mill is cleaned up.

The cost of the demolition will be more than $170,000. Mayor Gist says this is substantially lower than the original plan when the city took possession of the property.

“We have a firm in Georgia that got the bid, and they will be coming in, getting their equipment in here and hopefully start within 10 days,” Mayor Gist said.