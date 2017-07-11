JMCSS superintendent names new leaders including former WBBJ anchor

JACKSON, Tenn. — The new superintendent for the Jackson-Madison County School System has announced members of his leadership team.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones announced the members Tuesday.

Former Regions Bank Vice President Ray Washington will assume the newly created role of chief operating officer, according to a release from the school system. Washington will oversee the district’s organizational efficiency.

Dr. Jared Myracle has been appointed as chief academic officer. He will support teachers and principals in providing a rigorous educational experience to every student, according to the release. Myracle is a South Side High School alumnus.

Dr. Vivian Williams, who is now in her 30th year with the district, will transition from chief academic officer to chief of student support and improvement. Williams will work directly with Dr. Jones to monitor day-to-day educational services while focusing on any priority schools within the district, the release states.

Former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Keli McAlister has been named as communications coordinator for the district. She will handle all media and public relations responsibilities, according to the release.