Mugshots : Madison County : 7/10/17 – 7/11/17

1/13 Tiffany Walters Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/13 Alexis Love Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/13 Beverly Tacker Shoplifting

4/13 Brent Stanley DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/13 Chew Sawyer Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, firearm used in dangerous felony, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

6/13 Corey Reid Simple domestic assault

7/13 Demares Rogers Violation of probation

8/13 Dustin Via Promotion of methamphetamine manufacture



9/13 Holly Roberson Violation of probation

10/13 Jimmy Watkins Failure to appear

11/13 John Whitman Schedule VI drug violations

12/13 Lewis Higgins Simple domestic assault



13/13 Lucy Munoz Contempt of court



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/10/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/11/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.