Mugshots : Madison County : 7/10/17 – 7/11/17 July 11, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Tiffany Walters Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 2/13Alexis Love Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license 3/13Beverly Tacker Shoplifting 4/13Brent Stanley DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license 5/13Chew Sawyer Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, firearm used in dangerous felony, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence 6/13Corey Reid Simple domestic assault 7/13Demares Rogers Violation of probation 8/13Dustin Via Promotion of methamphetamine manufacture 9/13Holly Roberson Violation of probation 10/13Jimmy Watkins Failure to appear 11/13John Whitman Schedule VI drug violations 12/13Lewis Higgins Simple domestic assault 13/13Lucy Munoz Contempt of court The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/10/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/11/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.