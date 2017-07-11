New captain to take command of West Tenn. Navy base

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — A new captain is set to take command of a Tennessee Navy base.

Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington says in a news release that a change of command ceremony is scheduled on Friday at the base’s conference center.

Capt. Michael Wathen is relieving Capt. David Bryson as the installation’s commanding officer.

Bryson is retiring after 26 years of naval service. Wathen recently finished a tour as the executive officer at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

Located north of Memphis, the base employs about 6,500 active and reserve military, federal civilians and contractors. It is the headquarters of Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Bureau of Personnel and the Navy Manpower and Analysis Center.

The base supports Navy, Marine, and Army Reserve centers, and an Army National Guard unit.