Shooting in Alamo leaves man injured, suspect sought

ALAMO, Tenn.-Law enforcement agents are investigating an early evening shooting that left a man injured and a suspect on the run.

According to the Alamo Police Department, the shooting took place at location on Cypress Road in Alamo.

Investigators told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News said a man was shot in the head. He was transported from the scene by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries. Officers said they are actively looking for a man who they believe is responsible for this shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Alamo Police Department at (731) 696-4515 or

the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 696-2104.