Travis Cottrell to headline concert at The Amp

JACKSON, Tenn. –Kick off your weekend with a free, family-friendly concert.

Friday, July 14, The Amp in downtown Jackson will host another show for its concert series.

This week’s entertainment is Travis Cottrell. Music on the main stage begins at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure and bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

For more information, call (731) 425-8310.