Upcoming concert to benefit St. Jude

JACKSON, Tenn. –Enjoy a concert all to help a local children’s hospital.

Saturday, July 15, a St. Jude Community Concert will be held right here in Jackson.

That’ll start at 6:30 p.m. at 282 Middleton Street and will feature the St. Jude Choir.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

All proceeds from the concert will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.