Walking tour to highlight parts of Jackson’s history

JACKSON, Tenn. –Learn about our city and get some fresh air, all at the same time.

Friday, July 14, you can join in on the fun and participate in a downtown Jackson walking tour.

That’ll start at 11:15 a.m. at the International Rock-A-Billy Hall of Fame.

The tour will go through downtown, highlighting Unity Park, local artwork, and the Greyhound Bus Station.

For more information, call (731) 427-6262.