Local ministry to host fundraiser for mission in Africa

JACKSON, Tenn. –Take a dive into African culture at a fundraiser for a local ministry.

Saturday, July 15, Motema Ministries will host its 8th Annual “Taste of the Congo.”

That’ll start at 6:00 p.m. at West Jackson Baptist Church.

At the event, you can enjoy a night of music, fashion, and food.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for kids 11 to 17, and free for kids 10 and under.

Proceeds benefit the ministry’s work in Africa.

For more information, call (731) 402-0452.