Alamo police chief says conflict over woman may have led to shooting

ALAMO, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after a Tuesday night shooting in Alamo that sent a man to the hospital.

“When they arrived on the scene, they found a young man had an injury to the back of his head,” Alamo Police Chief Jim Knox said.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Alamo police responded to a shooting on Cypress Road.

“Where we determined possibly where the incident occurred, we found approximately 11 shell casings,” Chief Knox said.

The victim was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital with minor injuries.

Alamo police believe Ethan Webb, 21, pulled the trigger and Hector Martinez-Perez, 27, was driving the vehicle.

Tire marks can be seen where Chief Knox believes the victim’s car stopped once the suspects, who were following close behind, fired into the back window.

Shattered pieces of the victim’s car window still cover the rural county road. Investigators believe Webb and the victim dated the same woman at some point, which may have led to this clash.

“Some issue between Mr. Webb and Mr. Miller over the young lady,” Chief Knox said. “But from what we’re getting, that’s what it revolves around, a young lady.”

Both men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

“Mr. Webb has an active order of protection on him, which requires him to not be in possession of a firearm,” Chief Knox said. “So he’s probably going to have charges pending from that also.”

The two suspects will likely be arraigned Thursday morning in Crockett County court.