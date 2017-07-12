Family of woman killed at Selmer car show files $2.5 million lawsuit

SELMER, Tenn — More than a year ago, an engaged couple was fatally injured at the Rockabilly Highway Revival Festival in downtown Selmer. Now the family of one of the victim’s is filing a suit against multiple parties, who they claim, are at fault.

A plea for justice from the father of the woman killed at that festival back in June 2016. Larry King has filed a lawsuit against several people and agencies, who he claims, should have prevented an incident like this one from happening.

A $2.5 million lawsuit was filed by King, the father of victim Sherri King Duncan on June 7, 2017. Duncan along with her fiance’, Michael Johnson died after investigators said a car drove through the crowd at the festival in June of last year.

“We have these festivals and we don’t keep the roads private and keep people off the roads in these pedestrians areas and that’s inexcusable.” Victim’s Family Attorney, Jeff Rosenblum said.

Court papers show Mr. King filed the lawsuit on behalf of his daughter and her 2 children. The driver of the car, Aaron Stamey, is also named in the lawsuit. The suit claimed he was negligent, not realizing there was a festival going on, but Rosenblum said there are other defendants involved.

“The city of Selmer and various other entities that we think owe a duty to the public to make sure this was a safe festival to make sure no other cars were allowed in,” Rosenblum said.

The claim filed in June 2017 lists all ‘festival defendants’. Those named in the suit include, the city of Selmer, McNairy County, Arts in McNairy County, McNairy County Chamber of Commerce, McNairy County Economic Development Commission, Rockabilly Highway Revival Festival and Car Show, along with the driver Aaron Stamey and his wife, Lois Stamey. Rosenblum said Stamey’s wife “knew or should have known that her husband was not fit to drive any vehicle.”

“Enough is enough.” Rosenblum said. “This city, this county, this chamber of commerce, this festival needs to take action to be very proactive to protect the people that come to this community to enjoy festivals.”

Rosenblum said requesting a monetary amount of $2.5 million does not compare to the pain and suffering the family has experienced.

“When you lose a loved one and you’re fighting for justice for your family you want to do two things. One, you want to make sure their life was not loss in vain and you want to make sure it never, ever happens to anybody else.”

Mayor John Smith said city attorney, Terry Abernathy, will be handling this case. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to Abernathy for comment, but he was unavailable. The victim’s family attorney said the case will not be ready to be tried until the fall of 2018.