Gary’s Goodbye: A man with military (and music video) experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Gary Pickens’ last week at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. Every morning this week we will take a moment to share some of our favorite memories.

Gary does some acting on the side. Many people may not know that he appeared in Reba McEntire’s music video for her 1991 hit “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.” Gary played the sheriff in that music video. It is a quick clip, but if you look closely you can see Gary and the mustache.

When Gary isn’t acting, you might catch him at the airport. He flies planes and serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol. Gary also served more than 20 years with the Army National Guard.