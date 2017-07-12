Gibson Co. man pleads not guilty in death of 5-month-old boy

TRENTON, Tenn. — Braxton Edwards appeared Wednesday before a Gibson County judge, not in person but via Skype.

Edwards, 21, is charged with murder in the 2016 death of 5-month-old Maxyn Killingsworth.

“Mr. Edwards, you have been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder in perpetration of a felony and aggravated child abuse with a child 8 years of age or younger, and I’m entering a plea of not guilty on your behalf,” the judge said.

According to testimony from a preliminary hearing, Edwards said it happened after he tripped over a dog while holding the baby and fell on top of him. He says moments later the child began to have a seizure.

Doctors say the baby didn’t have injuries related to a simple fall but related to inflicted trauma.

Wednesday’s court appearance was brief as the judge accepted his not-guilty plea and set his next court date for Nov. 14.

Edwards remains behind bars.