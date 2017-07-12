Gospel music fans enjoy converge on Hub City for “Jackson Sings the Gospel”

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson Sings the Gospel event kicked off Thursday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Hundreds of people gathered to hear the sounds of gospel music.

Fans were able to hear “The Voices of Dailey and Vincent, “The Goodman Revival”, “Josh and Ashley Franks” and “The Triumphant Quartet.”

“I hope they leave here encouraged I know that in the world we’re living in there’s a lot of troubled things that are going on, but I believe that they’ll leave here encouraged and feeling like they’re been somewhere where there is home,” Josh Franks, co-promoter of the show.

The shows will continue throughout the rest of the week, starting at 7, Thursday night.

Friday and Saturday, there is a matinee at 1 p.m. each day and a evening show starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday night.