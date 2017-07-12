Jackson Generals to host Gary Pickens Appreciation Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Our local baseball team has a big day planned for departing WBBJ forecaster Gary Pickens.

The Jackson Generals will host Gary Pickens Appreciation Day on Saturday, July 29, at the Ballpark at Jackson.

Gary will be there for a meet-and-greet and also will throw out the first pitch of the game.

There will also be fireworks and a chance to win prizes.

This is longtime forecaster Gary Pickens’ last week at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.