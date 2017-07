Jackson-Madison County Humane Society to host annual “Whine and Dine” fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. –Tip on a tasty drink and help local animals, all at the same time.

Saturday, July 15, the Jackson-Madison County Humane Society will host its 19th Annual Whine and Dine.

That’ll run from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Aeneas Building in downtown Jackson.

At the event, you can enjoy wine and beer tastings, live music, and more.

Tickets are $55 at the door.

You must be 21 or over to attend.