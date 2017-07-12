Jackson Theatre Guild holds dress rehearsal for “Hello Dolly!”

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson Theatre Guild held their dress rehearsal Thursday night for their production of “Hello Dolly!”

Before the rehearsal, the cast and crew held a meet and greet for attendees. Afterwards, they were ushered inside to get the first look into the performance.

The director of the show, Becky Fly talked about how much the cast and crew means to the production.

“These are just ordinary people, many of them could have acted professionally, but they’ve chosen other professions so they do this as a hobby,” said Fly.

Performances are set to begin at “The Ned” tomorrow night through Saturday at 7:30 p.m, with a Saturday and Sunday matinee at 2.