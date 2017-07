Local VFW Post to host all-you-can-eat breakfast

MCKENZIE, Tenn. –Chow down with some of America’s bravest at an upcoming breakfast.

Saturday, July 15, VFW Post 4939 in McKenzie will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast.

That’ll run from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the post on Cherrywood Avenue.

The menu includes country ham, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk, and juice.

Breakfast costs $7 per person.