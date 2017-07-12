Milan shooting suspects appear in court

MILAN, Tenn. — Two of the three suspects accused in a shooting last October that left one man dead and a woman injured appeared Wednesday in court via video uplink.

Lillo Harrell, 29, and Uel Pearson, 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of 22-year-old Rontavious McKinley.

They also pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder charges in the shooting of 18-year-old Sharonda Simmons.

Both men asked for a reduction in bond, but the judge said it was not likely due to the severity of the charges.