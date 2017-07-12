Mugshots : Madison County : 7/11/17 – 7/12/17 July 12, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Justin Willard Aggravated assault, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Athony Burgess No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Tammy Coble No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Samantha Hubanks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Cecil Williams No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Courtney Johnson Aggravated assault, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10David Brown No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Tocia Cobb Violation of community corrections, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Eric Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Joshua Beard Forgery, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/11/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/12/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore