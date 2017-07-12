Scattered Storms into the Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Wednesday

Pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms are bringing a few heavy downpours to isolated areas in West Tennessee this afternoon. What’s not isolated however is the brutal heat and humidity! Temperatures are currently in the lower to middle 90s for most of the area, and with dew points in the lower 70s, it feels close to 100°F this afternoon!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s tonight for the overnight lows. Skies will stay partly cloudy to mostly clear with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm overnight.

Another hot day is coming tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will feel even hotter tomorrow with dew points reaching the middle 70s at times. This means that it could feel like 100-105°F during the warmest part of the day! Scattered thunderstorms will be possible from the later hours of the morning through the afternoon into the early evening tomorrow.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com