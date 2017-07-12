Summer Celebration Lawn & Garden Show kicks off Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Workers set up Wednesday for the 29th annual Summer Celebration Lawn and Garden Show.

Research Horticulturist Jason Reeves said they have everything from trees to shrubs and perennials. “They’re all grown here on the grounds, so they’re ready to go into your garden,” he said. “They’re good for our climate.”

The plant sale starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in west Jackson. Garden talks kick off at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“We have 17 garden talks,” UT Institute of Agriculture Communications Specialist Ginger Rowsey said. “We have a fantastic plant sale, a marvelous vendor tent with a lot of local businesses.”

This year’s theme is “Savvy Solutions for Landscape Challenges.”

“Our speakers are all going to take those difficult sites and show you how you can turn those challenges into solutions,” Rowsey said.

Admission costs $5 and kids under 18 get in free. Tickets to the kitchen talk cost an extra $5.

Organizers encourage people to come early. “If making your lawn and garden look better is a priority for you, this is the place you need to come,” Rowsey said.

Reeves said they have thousands of plants for sale. “Price ranges are going to be anywhere from a dollar to up to maybe $35 for trees,” Reeves said.

Reeves said proceeds from the plant sale help maintain the gardens and employ summer workers at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center.

The event runs through 5 p.m. Thursday.