Support local businesses at 731 Fest

MICHIE, Tenn. –Celebrate local businesses, artists, and farmers at an upcoming festival.

Saturday, July 15, head to Crazy K Ranch in Michie for 731 Fest.

That’ll run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This first-ever 731 Fest is designed to support local businesses.

Food trucks, live music, giveaways, and DIY workshops will be also be available.