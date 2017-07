THP investigates crash on I40 in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An accident on Interstate 40 delayed traffic in Jackson on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. near exit 80 in Jackson. Troopers said no one was hurt.

The crash involved a FedEx truck and a truck carrying Monster Energy drinks, according to the THP. There are cans on the road.

Cleanup is now under way.