Tom Britt reaches a radio play-by-play milestone

JACKSON, Tenn. — For those of you who don’t know. Our tom britt does it all.

When he’s not bringing you the news during the day, he’s in the pressbox at utm calling football games.

On the list of longest serving radio play by play announcers, tom finds himself second on that list with 36 years sevred, just one year behind the leader jerry fisher at penn state.

And tom says, there’s no telling when he will call it a career.