Tyler Reeder gets ready for his first season as the Hawks official head coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — As of Wednesday afternoon South Side’s, Tyler Reeder, is no longer the interim head coach. The school district said he is now the official head coach of the Hawks football team. But just because the news became official today, doesn’t mean anything will change for South Side. Reeder has been hard at work since the end of last season, trying to change the culture of his program.

“We’ve been down the past couple of years, and we gotta change that attitude and the mentality of the team,” he said. “We had a few losing seasons so we got to change that mentality to we demand to win every week, we’re not okay with losing. That’s not where we want to be and we can’t take any less than that.”

As for stepping on the field for the first time as the head coach, Reeder can’t wait.

“I mean I’m excited, you know I’m always excited, I mean any time to be around the game of football,” he said. “You’re in the weight room for 16 weeks, you know all out here. It’s really nice to actually get to play somebody and that’s what you’re doing it for. You know, I’m just excited as the guys are.”

The Hawks open up the season against Ripley.