UPDATE: Alamo Police make arrest in shooting investigation

ALAMO, Tenn. — Alamo Police say they’ve made an arrest, following a shooting Tuesday night.

Officers say the shooting happened on Cypress Road in Alamo.

Investigators say a man was shot in the head.

They say he’s currently in stable condition at a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say they believe they have the person who is responsible in custody.

If you have any information that could help investigators in the case, call Alamo Police at (731) 696-4515 or the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104.