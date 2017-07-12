Workout Wednesday: Yoga style

JACKSON, Tenn. — When it comes to working out, some people think if you’re not lifting weights or running, you can’t physically become a better person. But that’s not the case according to Deborah Perry, owner of the Yoga Center Of Jackson.

“If you’re not also doing yoga, you’re missing out on building up some endurance,” Perry said.

Perry says this exercise also helps you get a better understanding of your body, going from a busy beta brain wave while working, to an alpha brain wave state.

“Your minds very quiet and you’re moving in a way so that your mind is telling your body how to move and your bodies giving your mind back feedback,” she said.

In fact , Perry claims you’re in such a relaxed state of mind, that it’s often normal you fall asleep towards the end of this workout.

“It is okay, we ring the bell at the end to wake you up,” she said.

Perry adds this workout can be done by people of all ages and sizes. But especially for those athletes looking to gain an edge on their competitors.

“Between that and a little cardio or a little bit of weight lifting you would get a complete fitness routine and you would build muscle mass,” Perry said.

But the best part about the workout is simple Perry said.

“You can do yoga anywhere that’s what’s great is that when you get your mind and body working together, and being very aware of what you’re doing, you’re actually doing yoga all day everyday,” she said.