Dresden doesn’t expect to have a down year after winning the state title

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Last year the Dresden Lions ended their season the best way possible, winning a state championship. But this year they’ll have a new look as head coach Derek Rang left for East Tennessee. So in steps Levi Estes to fill the head coaching void, a moment he cherishes.

“Man it’s amazing, it’s a big transition period going from being an assistant to heading up a program,” Estes said. “We got a pretty solid program at Dresden and you know it’s been an easy transition and you know the kids are great and I’m loving the aspect of kind of being in control of some things, it’s pretty cool.”

After losing a slew of players to graduation, the motto for the team this off season has been compete. When there’s competition, players can’t become complacent. You never know who will take your spot and for the Lions, they’ll need to be ready every Friday, because they know everyone will give them their best shot.

“Working hard, it’s been hot, we’re running like crazy but they love it, they love to compete, they love to get after it out there,” Estes said.

The defending champs open up their season against Westview August 18th.