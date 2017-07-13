Former shoe store employee charged with helping steal $3K worth of shoes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former Shoe Carnival employee was arraigned Thursday after being accused of helping to steal more than $3,500 in shoes.

Jessica Gonzalez is accused of helping to steal over $3,500 in shoes from Shoe Carnival, located at 135 Stonebrook Place, between April 30 and June 18, according to an affidavit.

Authorities say the 42-year-old was caught on video bagging the shoes without payment and giving them to other people, including another employee, who took the shoes out of the store.

An affidavit says Gonzalez later admitted to her manager that she took 22 pairs of shoes worth $1,600.

Gonzalez is charged with theft over $1,000. Police say the shoes have not been found.