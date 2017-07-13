Gary’s Goodbye: Calm amid the storm

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Gary Pickens’ last week at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

We found some old video of Gary in the weather center. He joined the weather team at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in February 1988, nearly 30 years ago.

Since then, Gary has helped track a lot of weather, including everything from ice and snow to strong storms.

Gary helped track deadly tornadoes that hit Madison County in 1999, 2003 and 2008.

We appreciate all of Gary’s hard work and dedication.