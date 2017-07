Hardeman Co. Chamber to host free music event

BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Kick off your weekend with a free concert.

Friday, July 14, the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will host ‘Music on the Square.’

Music starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheater.

This week’s musicians are Sparky Sparks and Dawg Creek.

The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the chamber at (731) 658-6554.