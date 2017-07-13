Henderson County receives grant to control mosquitoes

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.-Nothing ruins a picnic or outdoor activity like pesky mosquitoes.

Officials in Henderson County decided to do something about it and were recently awarded a $35,000 mosquito control grant from the Division of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness.

Mayor Dan Hughes said the county is an ideal recipient considering the mosquito-prone landscape.

“When you have lakes, you have spillways and you also have large streams and rivers that are everywhere. When you have that, you have stagnant water and it’s a constant worry,” said Hughes.

Mayor Hughes said he plans on using the funds to do a number of things, including educating the community on how to prevent unwanted mosquitoes from living and breeding on their property and making sure swarms are not inhabiting public areas and parks.